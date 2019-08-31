EPFO Assistant Result 2019 expected today by this time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 31: The EPFO Assistant Result 2019 is likely to be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are normally released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) within a month of the exam. This year, the prelims exam results are expected on August 31. The results are likely to be declared anytime after 11 am. The result once declared will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO Assistant Prelims: Expected Cut off 2019:

General: 75-85

EWS-73-77

OBC-70-75

SC-68-70

ST-65-69

How to check EPFO Assistant Result 2019:

Go to epfindia.gov.in

Click on the assistant prelims result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout