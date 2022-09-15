How to apply for power subsidy in Delhi?

Engineer’s Day 2022: 5 powerful quotes by Sir M Visvesvaraya

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 15: Engineers' Day is observed on September 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, considered a pioneer in the field of engineering in India.

Sir M V had dedicated his life towards nation-building and he epitomized all the qualities of an ideal engineer throughout his life. Hence, we celebrate his birthday as Engineer's day to honour him and to inspire all the engineers out there helping in rebuilding our nation.

Sir M V's Contributions to the Nation

Sir M V's contributions have changed the phase of Indian engineering

He created automatic sluice gates which was later reused for Tigra Dam (in Madhya Pradesh) and KRS Dam(in Karnataka) as well.

In Hyderabad, he improved the drainage system. In Bombay, he introduced block system of irrigation and water weir flood gates.

In Bihar and Orissa, he was a part of the building railway bridges project and water supply schemes. In Mysore, he supervised the construction of KRS dam, the then Asia's biggest dam.

Under his Dewanship Mysore saw major transformation in the realms of Agriculture, Irrigation, Industrialization, Education, Banking and Commerce.

Engineers Day 2022: Remembering Sir M Visvesvarayya on his 161st birth anniversary

5 powerful quotes by Visvesvaraya

The way to build a nation is to build a good citizen. The majority of the citizens should be efficient, of good character and possess a reasonable high sense of duty. To give real service, you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money. Every man who has become great owes his achievement to incessant toil. It is better to work out than rust out. Remember, your work may be only to sweep a railway crossing, but it is your duty to keep it so clean that no other crossing in the world is as clean as yours.

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 7:51 [IST]