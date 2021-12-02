YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DUET scorecard for PhD, 3 MPhil courses released: Check direct link

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 02: The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result scorecards have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The same is available on the official website.

    DUET scorecard for PhD, 3 MPhil courses released: Check direct link

    The NRA held the DUET for admission for MPhil and PhD courses offered by the university between September 26 and October 1. The agency had earlier released the scorecard for a few other courses.

    The PhD in Chemistry, PhD in Law and MPhil/PhD in Hindi scorecards have been released. DUET is held for admission to postgraduate, PhD, MPhil and few undergraduate courses in the Delhi University. The results are available on nta.ac.in.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    delhi university

    Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 13:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X