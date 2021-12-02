DUET scorecard for PhD, 3 MPhil courses released: Check direct link

TS Inter 1st year result 2021 to be declared soon: List of websites to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result scorecards have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The same is available on the official website.

The NRA held the DUET for admission for MPhil and PhD courses offered by the university between September 26 and October 1. The agency had earlier released the scorecard for a few other courses.

The PhD in Chemistry, PhD in Law and MPhil/PhD in Hindi scorecards have been released. DUET is held for admission to postgraduate, PhD, MPhil and few undergraduate courses in the Delhi University. The results are available on nta.ac.in.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 13:40 [IST]