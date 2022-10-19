DU UG first cut off list 2022 releasing today: How to check

Last date to submit application for National Means cum Merit Scholarship scheme extended

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 19: DU Merit list 2022: Delhi University is expected to release DU UG first cut off list 2022 today by 5 pm. Once released, candidates who have registered for the admission can check and download the cutoff from the official websites.

From October 19 to October 21, students can accept their seats, and from October 19 to October 22, 2022, colleges can verify and accept their online applications.

The deadline for candidates to pay their DU admission fees is 24 October 2022.

Around 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and a total of 206 combinations have been made available for B.A programmes and courses.

A total of 70,000 seats are available for DU Admissions 2022.

Delhi University will release a total of three cut-off lists this year.

2nd cutoff will be announced 22 October 2022

3rd cutoff will be out on 4 November 2022

DU Admission: Where to check cutoff?

Candidates seeking admission into Delhi University UG courses can check the cut off list on the below link.

du.ac.in

admission.uod.ac.in

Websites Of Top NIRF 2022 Ranked DU Colleges

Miranda House: mirandahouse.ac.in

Hindu College: hinducollege.ac.in

Lady Shri Ram College For Women: lsr.edu.in

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College: arsdcollege.ac.in

Kirori Mal College: kmc.du.ac.in

St. Stephens's College: ststephens.edu

Shri Ram College of Commerce: srcc.edu

Hansraj College: hansrajcollege.ac.in

Sri Venkateswara College: svc.ac.in

Lady Irwin College: ladyirwin.edu.in

DU UG first cut off list: How to check

Go to the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the First CSAS Allocation List on the homepage

Download

You can now check the Delhi merit list

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 12:46 [IST]