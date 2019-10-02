Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Elections 2019
DU SOL BA, BCom result 2019 declared, website responding now
New Delhi
New Delhi, Oct 02: The DU SOL BA, BCom result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The exams were conducted in the months of May and June. When the results were declared, the links of the official website was not opening. This was due to very heavy load. However when we checked now, the website was opening, but was slow. The results are available on sol.du.ac.in.
How to check DU SOL BA, BCom result 2019:
- Go to sol.du.ac.in
- Click on CBCS Semester system
- Click on the marksheet link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout