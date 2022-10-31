DU's second list of seat allocation for UG courses out

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Delhi University has released the second list of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes and a total of 145 candidates on it have already accepted the college and programme allotted to them, an official said Monday.

"We released the list around 1 am on Monday. Students can go to their dashboard to accept the seat they have been allotted," Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI over the phone.

"As many as 145 students have already accepted the seat allotted to them by 4 am," he said. Candidates have until November 1 to accept the allotted seats. As many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in DU's first round of seat allocations.

Following the conclusion of the first round, the university displayed vacant seats for the second round. The candidates were given a two-day window to opt for an upgrade and reorder their preferences.

Nearly 60 per cent of them opted for an upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference, a university official said earlier. More than 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats, he added.