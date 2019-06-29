  • search
    DU Admit Card 2019 update on release date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 29: The DU Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The admit card once released will be available on the official website.

    The National Testing Agency will organise DUET tests for the undergraduate and post graduate courses in the Delhi University from July 3 to 8. This would mean that the admit card would be released in a day or two.

    To download the admit card students would need to enter their registration details. Once the admit card is downloaded, students are advised to check their name, subject, date of birth, group, gender, examination centre name, city and category.In case of any issues relating to the admit card, students may contact the DU helpline numbers between 10 am and 5 pm. The admit card once released will be available on www.du.ac.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10:19 [IST]
