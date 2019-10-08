Download SSC CGL Exam Calendar 2019: Direct link here

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 08: The SSC CGL Exam Calendar 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    As per the calendar the recruitment announcement would be released on October 22 2019 onwards. All candidates will be able through the online mode by November 22 2019.

    The exam will be computer based exam and will be held from March 2 to March 11 2020.

    The SSC CGL Tier 2 and 3 exam will be held form June 22 to June 25 2020. The advertisement for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Exam 2019 (Tier-1) will be released on December 3 2019 and the CBE will be held from March 16 to 27 2020. The MTS (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2020 (Paper-3) will be held on March 21 2020. More details are available on SSC.nic.in.

    Download SSC CGL Exam Calendar 2019 here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/calender2019_25012019.pdf

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 7:12 [IST]
