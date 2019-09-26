  • search
Trending High Alert UNGA
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Download RSCIT Result 2019 on this link for old and new syllabus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 26: The RSCIT Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Download RSCIT Result 2019 on this link for old and new syllabus

    The exam was conducted on September 8 2019. The results have been announced for both the old and new syllabus. The exam is held every few months to evaluate the basic knowledge of computer technology and issue certificates to the candidates. The results are available on rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

    How to check RSCIT Result 2019:

    • Go too rkcl.vmou.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Select the district for which you appeared for the exam
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 6:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue