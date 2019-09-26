Download RSCIT Result 2019 on this link for old and new syllabus

Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
New Delhi, Sep 26: The RSCIT Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The exam was conducted on September 8 2019. The results have been announced for both the old and new syllabus. The exam is held every few months to evaluate the basic knowledge of computer technology and issue certificates to the candidates. The results are available on rkcl.vmou.ac.in.
How to check RSCIT Result 2019:
- Go too rkcl.vmou.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Select the district for which you appeared for the exam
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout