Download IBPS RRB Officer Scorecard 2019

New Delhi, Dec 24: The IBPS RRB Officer Scorecard 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The IBPS Officer Scale 1 main exam and Officer Scale II and Scale III single online exams were held on September 22 2019. The result was released on October 25 2019. The scorecard is available on ibps.in.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Scorecard 2019: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb8as1jun19/resqs1inta_dec19/browser_error.php