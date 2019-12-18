  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Download CBSE Class 10 12 date sheet 2020 here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 18: The CBSE Class 10 12 date sheet 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The time table for the Sciences, Arts, and Commerce have been released. This year the CBSE Board Exam would begin from February 15, 2020.

    Download CBSE Class 10 12 date sheet 2020 here

    The Class 10 exam main for main subjects will be held from February 26 to March 18 2020. The Class 12 exams will be held between February 22 and March 30 2020.

    CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2020:

    Wednesday, February 26 : 101 English Comm.

    184 English LNG & LIT

    Saturday, February 29: 002 Hindi Course A

    085 Hindi Course B

    Wednesday, March 4: 086 Science-Theory

    090 Science W/O Practical

    Thursday, March 12: 041 Mathematics Standard

    241 Mathematics Basic

    Wednesday, March 18: 087 Social Science

    CBSE Class 12 Science stream exam date sheet 2020:

    Thursday, February 27: 001 English Elective-N

    101 English Elective-C

    301 English Core

    Monday, March 2: 042 Physics

    625 Applied Physics

    Saturday, March 7: 043 Chemistry

    Saturday, March 14: 044 Biology

    Tuesday, March 17: 041 Mathematics

    840 Applied Mathematics

    CBSE Class 12 Commerce stream exam date sheet 2020:

    Thursday, February 27: 001 English Elective-N

    101 English Elective-C

    301 English Core

    Thursday, March 5: 055 Accountancy

    Friday, March 13: 044 Economics

    Tuesday, March 17: 041 Mathematics

    840 Applied Mathematics

    Saturday, March 21: 083 Computer Science

    283 Computer Science

    802 Information Technology

    Tuesday, March 24: 054 Business Studies

    833 Business Administration

    CBSE Class 12th Arts stream date sheet 2020:

    Saturday, February 22: 037 Psychology

    Thursday, February 27: 001 English Elective-N

    101 English Elective-C

    301 English Core

    Tuesday, March 3: 027 History

    Friday, March 6: 028 Political Science

    Monday, March 23: 029 Geography

    Thursday, March 26: 064 Home Science

    Monday, March 30: 039 Sociology

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    cbse

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 7:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue