Download CBSE Class 10 12 date sheet 2020 here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 18: The CBSE Class 10 12 date sheet 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The time table for the Sciences, Arts, and Commerce have been released. This year the CBSE Board Exam would begin from February 15, 2020.

The Class 10 exam main for main subjects will be held from February 26 to March 18 2020. The Class 12 exams will be held between February 22 and March 30 2020.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2020:

Wednesday, February 26 : 101 English Comm.

184 English LNG & LIT

Saturday, February 29: 002 Hindi Course A

085 Hindi Course B

Wednesday, March 4: 086 Science-Theory

090 Science W/O Practical

Thursday, March 12: 041 Mathematics Standard

241 Mathematics Basic

Wednesday, March 18: 087 Social Science

CBSE Class 12 Science stream exam date sheet 2020:

Thursday, February 27: 001 English Elective-N

101 English Elective-C

301 English Core

Monday, March 2: 042 Physics

625 Applied Physics

Saturday, March 7: 043 Chemistry

Saturday, March 14: 044 Biology

Tuesday, March 17: 041 Mathematics

840 Applied Mathematics

CBSE Class 12 Commerce stream exam date sheet 2020:

Thursday, February 27: 001 English Elective-N

101 English Elective-C

301 English Core

Thursday, March 5: 055 Accountancy

Friday, March 13: 044 Economics

Tuesday, March 17: 041 Mathematics

840 Applied Mathematics

Saturday, March 21: 083 Computer Science

283 Computer Science

802 Information Technology

Tuesday, March 24: 054 Business Studies

833 Business Administration

CBSE Class 12th Arts stream date sheet 2020:

Saturday, February 22: 037 Psychology

Thursday, February 27: 001 English Elective-N

101 English Elective-C

301 English Core

Tuesday, March 3: 027 History

Friday, March 6: 028 Political Science

Monday, March 23: 029 Geography

Thursday, March 26: 064 Home Science

Monday, March 30: 039 Sociology