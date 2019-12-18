Download CBSE Class 10 12 date sheet 2020 here
New Delhi, Dec 18: The CBSE Class 10 12 date sheet 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The time table for the Sciences, Arts, and Commerce have been released. This year the CBSE Board Exam would begin from February 15, 2020.
The Class 10 exam main for main subjects will be held from February 26 to March 18 2020. The Class 12 exams will be held between February 22 and March 30 2020.
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2020:
Wednesday, February 26 : 101 English Comm.
184 English LNG & LIT
Saturday, February 29: 002 Hindi Course A
085 Hindi Course B
Wednesday, March 4: 086 Science-Theory
090 Science W/O Practical
Thursday, March 12: 041 Mathematics Standard
241 Mathematics Basic
Wednesday, March 18: 087 Social Science
CBSE Class 12 Science stream exam date sheet 2020:
Thursday, February 27: 001 English Elective-N
101 English Elective-C
301 English Core
Monday, March 2: 042 Physics
625 Applied Physics
Saturday, March 7: 043 Chemistry
Saturday, March 14: 044 Biology
Tuesday, March 17: 041 Mathematics
840 Applied Mathematics
CBSE Class 12 Commerce stream exam date sheet 2020:
Thursday, February 27: 001 English Elective-N
101 English Elective-C
301 English Core
Thursday, March 5: 055 Accountancy
Friday, March 13: 044 Economics
Tuesday, March 17: 041 Mathematics
840 Applied Mathematics
Saturday, March 21: 083 Computer Science
283 Computer Science
802 Information Technology
Tuesday, March 24: 054 Business Studies
833 Business Administration
CBSE Class 12th Arts stream date sheet 2020:
Saturday, February 22: 037 Psychology
Thursday, February 27: 001 English Elective-N
101 English Elective-C
301 English Core
Tuesday, March 3: 027 History
Friday, March 6: 028 Political Science
Monday, March 23: 029 Geography
Thursday, March 26: 064 Home Science
Monday, March 30: 039 Sociology