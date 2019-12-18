Direct links to check UPPSC 2019 Prelims Answer Key

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 18: The UPPSC 2019 Prelims Answer Key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The answer key has been released for PCS, ACF, RFO exams. The exam was conducted on December 15 2019.

Those who wish to raise objections may do now. Candidates would need to mail supporting documents to keypcsacf2019@gmail.com. Objections can be raised until December 22 2019. Objections sent without valid documents will not be accepted.

Direct links to download UPPSC 2019 Prelims Answer Key: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/CandidateHomePage.html and http://uppsc.up.nic.in/NoAccess.htm.