    Direct links to check NEET Seat Allotment Result 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: The NEET Seat Allotment Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The selected candidates in the first round seat allotment will have to report to the nodal centres for document verification process from July 1 onwards. The last date for the verification process is July 6 2019.

    The allotment result is announced for the 15 per cent all India quota seats. It may be recalled that earlier the same was to be announced on June 27, but then there was a delay. The list is available on mcc.nic.in or medicalcounselling.nic.in.

    neet counselling

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 8:35 [IST]
