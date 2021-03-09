Direct link to downloads JEE Main Result 2021

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: The JEE Main Result 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website. The JEEM Main Exam 2021 was held from February 23 to 26.

A total of 6,61,776 candidates had registered to appear in the exam, which is held for BE/BTech entrance and 63,065 candidates registered for paper 2A and 2B which is held for BArch and BPlanning admission.

The JEE Main Exam 2021 is being conducted four times this year in a bid to all students a chance to appear for the exam amidst the pandemic. The next round of exams is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30, May 24 to 28, 2021. The results are available on nta.ac.in.

Direct link to check JEEM Main Result 2021: https://testservices.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMain-Feb-2021-auth