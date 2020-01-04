  • search
    Direct link to download SSC CPO Paper 1 answer key 2019 before Jan 6

    New Delhi, Jan 04: The SSC CPO Paper 1 answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The SSC had conducted Paper 1 of the SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF between December 9 and 13 2019. The exam was conducted in the computer based mode.

    Candidates can raise objections if any before 5 pm on January 6, 2020. Objections can be sent through the online mode only on payment of Rs 100 per challenge. Candidates are advised to take a printout out of the response sheets as it will not be available online after the time period. The direct link to download the admit card is https://ssc.nic.in/ChallengeSystem/ChallengeHomescreen.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 7:53 [IST]
