  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download SSC CGL Marks Card 2019 for Tier 2 exams

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 08: The SSC CGL Marks Card 2019 for Tier 2 exams has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The Staff Selection Commission and declared the results on October 25 2019 and 50,293 candidates had qualified for the Tier III exam. 5,009 candidates have qualified for the AAO post while 2,672 cleared the exam for the JSO post. 50,240 qualified for all other posts.

    Direct link to download SSC CGL Marks Card 2019 for Tier 2 exams

    The Staff Selection Commission declared the result of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination, 2018 on 25.10.2019. Now the Commission has decided to upload the marks of candidates who appeared in Tier-II of CGL Examination, 2018. Candidates may check their marks from 07.11.2019 to 06.12.2019 by using his/her Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password through the link provided below, the commission said. The marks card is available on ssc.nic.in.

    Direct link to download SSC CGL Marks Card 2019 for Tier 2 Exam: http://164.100.129.99/marksmodule/

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc

    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 7:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue