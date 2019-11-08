Direct link to download SSC CGL Marks Card 2019 for Tier 2 exams

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 08: The SSC CGL Marks Card 2019 for Tier 2 exams has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission and declared the results on October 25 2019 and 50,293 candidates had qualified for the Tier III exam. 5,009 candidates have qualified for the AAO post while 2,672 cleared the exam for the JSO post. 50,240 qualified for all other posts.

The Staff Selection Commission declared the result of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination, 2018 on 25.10.2019. Now the Commission has decided to upload the marks of candidates who appeared in Tier-II of CGL Examination, 2018. Candidates may check their marks from 07.11.2019 to 06.12.2019 by using his/her Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password through the link provided below, the commission said. The marks card is available on ssc.nic.in.

Direct link to download SSC CGL Marks Card 2019 for Tier 2 Exam: http://164.100.129.99/marksmodule/