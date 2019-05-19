Direct link to download RRB JE Admit Card 2019

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 19: The RRB JE Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card would have information such as the name, exam centre, registration number, exam date, exam time, venue and other instructions. The RRB had announced 13,784 vacancies for the pst of Junior Engineer, JE (IT), Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant(CMA) in Indian Railways. The admit card available http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

How to download RRB JE Admit Card 2019:

Go to http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on RRB Admit Card 2019

Enter the required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout

