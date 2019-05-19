Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Direct link to download RRB JE Admit Card 2019
New Delhi
New Delhi, May 19: The RRB JE Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The admit card would have information such as the name, exam centre, registration number, exam date, exam time, venue and other instructions. The RRB had announced 13,784 vacancies for the pst of Junior Engineer, JE (IT), Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant(CMA) in Indian Railways. The admit card available http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
How to download RRB JE Admit Card 2019:
- Go to http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- Click on RRB Admit Card 2019
- Enter the required details
- Submit
- View admit card
- Download admit card
- Take a printout