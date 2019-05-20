  • search
    New Delhi, May 20: The JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    Direct link to download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019

    Candidate portal is live now. Candidate may visit the candidate portal for downloading the admit card, an official notification read. A total of 2,45,000 JEE Main candidates have been qualified to appear for the exam this year. The direct link to download the admit card is https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in.

    How to download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Click on the link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 15:48 [IST]
