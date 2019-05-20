Direct link to download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 20: The JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

Candidate portal is live now. Candidate may visit the candidate portal for downloading the admit card, an official notification read. A total of 2,45,000 JEE Main candidates have been qualified to appear for the exam this year. The direct link to download the admit card is https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in.

How to download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019:

Go to https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the admit card link

Click on the link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout