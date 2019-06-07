Direct link to check NIOS 2019 result

New Delhi, June 07: The NIOS 2019 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The NIOS conducts public exams for secondary and senior secondary students twice a year. The National Institute of Open Schooling released the result for Class 10 and Class 12 exams that we're conduct3ed in April-May 2019. The results are available on nios.ac.in.

How to check NIOS Result 2019:

Go to nios.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View Results

Download results

Take a printout