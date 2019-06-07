Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Direct link to check NIOS 2019 result
New Delhi
New Delhi, June 07: The NIOS 2019 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The NIOS conducts public exams for secondary and senior secondary students twice a year. The National Institute of Open Schooling released the result for Class 10 and Class 12 exams that we're conduct3ed in April-May 2019. The results are available on nios.ac.in.
How to check NIOS Result 2019:
- Go to nios.ac.in
- Click on the results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View Results
- Download results
- Take a printout