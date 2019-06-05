Direct link to check NEET 2019 result

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 05: The NEET 2019 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    When the NEET results are prepared, no category wise result sheet will be prepared.

    NEET 2019 result to be declared today

    "As soon as the result is ready, NTA will host the results on the website and thereafter candidates may download the Result Sheets," an official notification said.

    The results once declared will be available on ntaneet.nic.in.

    How to check NEET 2019 result

    • Go to ntaneet.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

