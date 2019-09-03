Direct link to check Navodaya Recruitment 2019 result

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 03: The Navodaya Recruitment 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The online computer based test for the Principal and Postgraduate Teacher recruitment exam was conducted from June 10 to June 13 2019. The recruitment is aimed at filling over 2,300 vacancies under the four category of positions.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written exam/computer based test and interview/personal interaction put together. The results are available on navodaya.gov.in.

How to check Navodaya Recruitment 2019 result:

Go to navodaya.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout