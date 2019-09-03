  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check Navodaya Recruitment 2019 result

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 03: The Navodaya Recruitment 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The online computer based test for the Principal and Postgraduate Teacher recruitment exam was conducted from June 10 to June 13 2019. The recruitment is aimed at filling over 2,300 vacancies under the four category of positions.

    Direct link to check Navodaya Recruitment 2019 result

    Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written exam/computer based test and interview/personal interaction put together. The results are available on navodaya.gov.in.

    How to check Navodaya Recruitment 2019 result:

    • Go to navodaya.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 7:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue