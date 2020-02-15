Direct link to check IB Security Assistant Final Result 2018

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: The IB Security Assistant Final Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the combined performance in the Tier-I exam, objective type that was held on February 17 2019, Tier-II exam, subjective type held on September 29 2019 and Tier-III exams/interview conducted in December 2019.

The vacancies were meant for those candidates who had passed the class 10 exams. The appointments will be temporary. The appointment in the permanent capacity would depend on the rules governing permanent appointments to such posts.

The Intelligence Bureau had announced 1,054 vacancies in the year 2018. The recruitment began in 2019. The IB is yet to complete the Tier-II and Tier-III of the selection process for Sringar, Jammu and Leh centres. There is no official confirmation on when this process would be held and completed. The IB says that the dates for the same will be notified later. The results are available on https://www.recruitmentonline.in/Pdf/Final_result.pdf.