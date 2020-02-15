  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check IB Security Assistant Final Result 2018

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: The IB Security Assistant Final Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the combined performance in the Tier-I exam, objective type that was held on February 17 2019, Tier-II exam, subjective type held on September 29 2019 and Tier-III exams/interview conducted in December 2019.

    Direct link to check IB Security Assistant Final Result 2018

    The vacancies were meant for those candidates who had passed the class 10 exams. The appointments will be temporary. The appointment in the permanent capacity would depend on the rules governing permanent appointments to such posts.

    The Intelligence Bureau had announced 1,054 vacancies in the year 2018. The recruitment began in 2019. The IB is yet to complete the Tier-II and Tier-III of the selection process for Sringar, Jammu and Leh centres. There is no official confirmation on when this process would be held and completed. The IB says that the dates for the same will be notified later. The results are available on https://www.recruitmentonline.in/Pdf/Final_result.pdf.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    intelligence bureau results

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X