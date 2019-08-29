Direct link to check HPBOSE JBT Entrance Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 29: The HPBOSE JBT Entrance Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results have been declared for candidates seeking admission to the two year diploma in elementary education programme that is offered by the various institutions in collaboration with HPBOSE.

Below we are providing you details of the direct link to check the results and also a step by step process on how to download your results. The results are available on hpbose.org.

Direct link to check result: http://hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/DELED/Result.aspx

How to check HPBOSE JBT Entrance Result 2019:

Go to hpbose.org

Click CET /Vacancies Tab

Click on CTE D.El.Ed. 2019 Option / Link in the drop-down menu

You will be re-directed to a new page

Click on 'Result CET D.El.Ed 2019' option

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout