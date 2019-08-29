Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Direct link to check HPBOSE JBT Entrance Result 2019
New Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 29: The HPBOSE JBT Entrance Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The results have been declared for candidates seeking admission to the two year diploma in elementary education programme that is offered by the various institutions in collaboration with HPBOSE.
Below we are providing you details of the direct link to check the results and also a step by step process on how to download your results. The results are available on hpbose.org.
Direct link to check result: http://hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/DELED/Result.aspx
How to check HPBOSE JBT Entrance Result 2019:
- Go to hpbose.org
- Click CET /Vacancies Tab
- Click on CTE D.El.Ed. 2019 Option / Link in the drop-down menu
- You will be re-directed to a new page
- Click on 'Result CET D.El.Ed 2019' option
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout