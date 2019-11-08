  • search
    Direct link and how to download UPSC IFS admit card 2019

    New Delhi, Nov 08: The UPSC IFS admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The main exam is being held from December 1, 2019. It would be held in two shifts between 9 am and 12 noon and 2 pm and 5 pm. The exam is being held to fill up 90 vacancies in the Indian Forest Service. The preliminary exam result had been declared on June 2, 2019.

    UPSC IFS admit card 2019

    The subjects would include, general English, general knowledge, botany, physics, zoology, mathematics, statistics, chemistry, agriculture, animal husbandry, veterinary science, geology, forestry, agriculture engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering and mechanical engineering. The admit card is available on upsconline.nic.in.

    How to download UPSC IFS admit card 2019:

    • Go to upsconline.nic.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 7:31 [IST]
