‘Difference in words and work’: AAP leader joins BJP days ahead of polls

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

Shimla, Nov 02: In a major blow to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla co-incharge of the party Kulwant Singh Baath on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Baath joined the BJP in presence of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh chief Suresh Kashyap and the party's state in-charge, Avinash Rai Khanna, reported India Today.

Baath said that he joined the BJP after he found a difference in AAP's words and work.

Baath also accused the party of being engrossed in corruption in Delhi and Punjab, where the party is in the power. He also attacked Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, saying he could go to any extent to gain publicity.

BJP manifesto for Himachal Pradesh elections on Friday

The BJP state president said, "People are turning to the BJP after getting impressed by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The hilly state would go to elections on November 12 in one phase. The model code of conduct is in force in the state. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 8.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 17:31 [IST]