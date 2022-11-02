YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    ‘Difference in words and work’: AAP leader joins BJP days ahead of polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shimla, Nov 02: In a major blow to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla co-incharge of the party Kulwant Singh Baath on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Baath joined the BJP in presence of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh chief Suresh Kashyap and the party's state in-charge, Avinash Rai Khanna, reported India Today.

    ‘Difference in words and work’: AAP leader joins BJP days ahead of polls

    Baath said that he joined the BJP after he found a difference in AAP's words and work.

    Baath also accused the party of being engrossed in corruption in Delhi and Punjab, where the party is in the power. He also attacked Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, saying he could go to any extent to gain publicity.

    BJP manifesto for Himachal Pradesh elections on FridayBJP manifesto for Himachal Pradesh elections on Friday

    The BJP state president said, "People are turning to the BJP after getting impressed by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

    The hilly state would go to elections on November 12 in one phase. The model code of conduct is in force in the state. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 8.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    himachal pradesh assembly elections 2022 bjp aap politics

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X