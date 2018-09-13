  • search

Delhi wakes up to a pleasant morning

By
    New Delhi, Sep 13: It was a cool, pleasant Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

    The MeT department said rainfall was nil in the past 24 hours in the city. Also, there was no possibility of rains in the next one week.

    The relative humidity was 77 per cent at 8.30 AM, said a MeT official.

    Partly cloudy sky is forecast later on the day. Maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

    Yesterday, the maximum temperature was 33.5 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 13:34 [IST]
