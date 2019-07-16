  • search
    Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply for 428 vacancies

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 16: There are 428 vacancies as part of the Delhi University Recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.

    The vacancies are for the post of Associate Professors. The University has advertised 428 posts of Associate Professors spanning over various departments of the University towards direct recruitment. The deatils are available on the website of the website, du.ac.in and click "jobs and opportunities" under the head 'Work with DU'," reads the official notification. More details are available on du.ac.in.

    Read more about:

    delhi university recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 8:23 [IST]
