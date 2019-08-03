Delhi: Traffic affected due to rains

New Delhi

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 3: Heavy rains led to traffic snarls in many areas in Delhi on Saturday, causing inconvenience to people on weekend outings, officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police gave people updates about traffic snarls through Twitter. There were traffic snarls in Bakkarwala Mod, on Rohtak Road near Mundka-Rajdhani Park metro station, Nangloi Chowk to Najafgarh road and Nangloi chowk Pani Ki Tanki due to waterlogging, the police said.

The traffic was also affected near AIIMS Hospital as resident doctors were protesting against the National Medical Commission Bill.

"Obstruction in traffic on Aurobindo Marg (both carriageway) due to demonstration near AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital," the police tweeted.

