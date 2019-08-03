  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: Traffic affected due to rains

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 3: Heavy rains led to traffic snarls in many areas in Delhi on Saturday, causing inconvenience to people on weekend outings, officials said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Delhi Traffic Police gave people updates about traffic snarls through Twitter. There were traffic snarls in Bakkarwala Mod, on Rohtak Road near Mundka-Rajdhani Park metro station, Nangloi Chowk to Najafgarh road and Nangloi chowk Pani Ki Tanki due to waterlogging, the police said.

    [Monsoon rains: NDRF teams kept on standby as heavy rains continue to pound Mumbai]

    The traffic was also affected near AIIMS Hospital as resident doctors were protesting against the National Medical Commission Bill.

    "Obstruction in traffic on Aurobindo Marg (both carriageway) due to demonstration near AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital," the police tweeted.

    PTI

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rains traffic delhi new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue