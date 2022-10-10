Delhi to host 300 businesses all day long

New Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 10: People in Delhi will soon be able to dine at their favorite restaurants & hotels, enjoy transport facilities, order online from vendors selling food, medicines & essential commodities, as Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) V K Saxena has approved the proposal of over 300 establishments in the national capital to operate all day long.

The move, which is aimed at boosting Delhi's nightlife, will see establishments from different domains including restaurants, hotels, eateries, online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics, transport services and other essential commodities, apart from KPOs and BPOs to run round-the-clock in the national capital.

"The decision, providing exemption under Sections 14, 15 & 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954, is expected to boost employment generation and promote a positive and a favorable business environment that are a prerequisite for economic growth," an LG office official mentioned.

The lieutenant governor (LG) of Delhi V K Saxena approved the proposal to grant exemptions under Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954 in 314 such establishments' applications, some of them pending since 2016.

The decision will also provide fillip to the much desired 'night life' in the city. Exemptions under Sections 14, 15 & 16 of the said Act enables commercial establishments to operate on a 24X7 basis, subject to certain conditions that entails welfare of labour and security etc, the official added.

Delhi on path of 'Master Plan'

It can be noted that Lt Governor VK Saxena's decision to allow restaurants, medical shops, and transport services to operate round-the-clock is one of the first steps towards making Delhi a 24-hour city, a concept first introduced in the draft 'Master Plan of Delhi-2041' last year.

The MPD-2041 is a strategic and enabling framework to guide future growth of Delhi, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans. The new rules for establishments are also aimed at ensuring a vibrant nightlife and a thriving night time economy.

It is expected that the Delhi government is likely to issue a notification regarding exceptions in the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954, soon. The move will immediately benefit more than 300 establishments.

The draft MPD-2041, which will be finalised by April next year, has proposed development of nightlife circuits around cultural precincts, heritage areas, central business districts to provide the city a "vibrant nightlife". It proposed that restaurants and commercial establishments remain open 24×7 so that Delhi can become a "24-hour city" just like London, Paris, New York and Amsterdam.

The anchor agency for the master plan is the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), further implementation of the plan is the collective responsibility of all agencies involved in the development of Delhi, including the Central Government, concerned departments of the Government of the NCT of Delhi, service providers, landowning agencies, regulators, and local bodies among others.

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 16:53 [IST]