Delhi: Three injured after fire engulfs a shanty

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 30: Three people were injured after a fire broke out in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area on Saturday. The injured persons suffered burn injuries and have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The fire broke out in a shanty in Fatehpur Beri area of South Delhi.

The fire department was alerted about the fire at 11.50 am today and five tenders were rushed to the spot, PTI report said.

[Toronto airport fire: All US-bound flights from Terminal 1 cancelled]

Three persons sustained minor burns and they were rushed a hospital nearby, officials said. The fire was brought under control at around 1.00 pm, they said.

OneIndia News with PTI