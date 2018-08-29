Delhi: SDMC to name its upcoming HQ after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi, Aug 29: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) House on Wednesday (August 29) cleared a proposal to name its upcoming headquarters after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an official said.

"The proposal was moved by South Delhi Mayor Narendra Chawla and cleared in the House," the official said.

The building is to be constructed in the Indraprastha Estate area.

"It was also decided in the House that all councillors and officials shall give up one day salary to contribute to the Kerala flood relief fund," the official said.

The SDMC headquarters is currently in the Civic Centre building named after Jan Sangh ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in central Delhi.

Former prime minister and BJP patriarch Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders, died here following prolonged illness on August 16 at AIIMS hospital. He was 93.

PTI