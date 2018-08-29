  • search

Delhi: SDMC to name its upcoming HQ after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 29: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) House on Wednesday (August 29) cleared a proposal to name its upcoming headquarters after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an official said.

    Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
    Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

    "The proposal was moved by South Delhi Mayor Narendra Chawla and cleared in the House," the official said.

    The building is to be constructed in the Indraprastha Estate area.

    "It was also decided in the House that all councillors and officials shall give up one day salary to contribute to the Kerala flood relief fund," the official said.

    The SDMC headquarters is currently in the Civic Centre building named after Jan Sangh ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in central Delhi.  

    [India mourns as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away in New Delhi]

    Former prime minister and BJP patriarch Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders, died here following prolonged illness on August 16 at AIIMS hospital. He was 93.

    For more Delhi related news, click here

    PTI

    Read more about:

    atal bihari vajpayee delhi new delhi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue