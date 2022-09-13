CUET UG 2022 Result to be declared soon: Steps to check

Delhi recorded 295 cases of dengue this year

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 13: The national capital has registered a spurt in dengue cases with the total number of cases of the vector-borne disease climbing to nearly 300 in Delhi so far this year, according to a civic body report released on Monday.

In the last one week, 51 fresh cases have been reported.

And, out of the 295 cases recorded till September 9 this year, 75 were reported in August, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi’s dengue cases this year stands at 169, highest since 2017

It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-September 9 period, since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 1,117.

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease, the report added.

In 2018, Delhi had reported 137 dengue cases during the January 1-September 3 period, according to the report.

The figures in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were - 122; 96 and 124 respectively.