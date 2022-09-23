Delhi rains: Gurgaon authorities ask employees to work from home today

Gurugram, Sep 23: In view of the incessant rains for the past two days and a heavy rain alert on Friday, the Gurugram administration has issued an advisory asking all corporate offices and private institutions to guide their employees to work from home in a bid to avoid traffic snarls and also allow civic agencies to carry out the repair work of roads.

All private educational institutions have also been asked to remain closed in larger public interest.

In Noida, officials have ordered all government and private schools up to Class 8 to remain shut for the day.

Following heavy downpours in Delhi and the NCR, pedestrians were compelled to walk through severely inundated lanes and main roads.

On Thursday, Delhi witnessed incessant spell of rain for the second consecutive day on Thursday, resulting in several areas reporting waterlogging and massive traffic jams.

An 'orange alert' has also been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warning of periodic heavy rain that might hinder visibility, hamper traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures. Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, it added.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded just 58.5 mm of rainfall against a normal of 108.5 mm in September till now.

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.