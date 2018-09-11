  • search

Delhi: Man arrested for killing wife

    New Delhi, Sep 11: A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Tuesday.

    The accused, identified as Rajesh Sharma, is a resident of west Sagarpur, they said.

    Representational image
    On September 10, police were informed about the incident following which they rushed to the spot and found a woman lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries. She was shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

    Based on a complaint filed by the son of the deceased, a case was registered. During investigation, the adjourned area was cordoned off to nab the accused. Subsequently, he was arrested from the jungle area near Kallar Shiv Puri, said a senior police officer.

    During interrogation, the accused told the police that he came to his house Monday. A quarrel occurred with his son, following which his wife came in defense and got angry over it, he allegedly killed her with a knife and fled, said Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest).

    Police has also recovered three knives that were used by the man from the spot and further investigation is underway.

    PTI

