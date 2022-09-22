YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi LG confers degrees to PG, MBBS students

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 22: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday handed over degrees to MBBS and postgraduate students of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) here, officials said. Nearly 236 MBBS students who passed out in 2020 and 248 students who completed their courses last year were awarded degrees at the function, according to news agency PTI.

    A total of 356 post-graduate students of 2020 and 2021 batches were also awarded degrees. The annual day of MAMC was organised this year after the coronavirus pandemic enforced a year-long break, they said.

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena
    Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

    Delhi LG VK Saxena rejects Kejriwal's Singapore travel proposalDelhi LG VK Saxena rejects Kejriwal's Singapore travel proposal

    Lieutenant Governor Saxena handed over the degrees to two batches of MBBS students, officials said. Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar was also present at the event.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    degrees students delhi

    Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 16:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X