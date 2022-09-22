Delhi LG confers degrees to PG, MBBS students

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 22: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday handed over degrees to MBBS and postgraduate students of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) here, officials said. Nearly 236 MBBS students who passed out in 2020 and 248 students who completed their courses last year were awarded degrees at the function, according to news agency PTI.

A total of 356 post-graduate students of 2020 and 2021 batches were also awarded degrees. The annual day of MAMC was organised this year after the coronavirus pandemic enforced a year-long break, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Saxena handed over the degrees to two batches of MBBS students, officials said. Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar was also present at the event.

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 16:32 [IST]