Delhi doctor found murdered at her residence, two neighbours missing

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 01: A 25-year-old doctor was found brutally stabbed to death at her residence in Central Delhi on Wednesday.

A resident of Ranjit Nagar, 25-year-old Dr Gariam Mishra was reportedly preparing for her MD exams, news agency ANI said.

"The woman was found dead by her cousin when he came to meet her last night," DCP Central Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Mishra and the suspect, who lived in an adjacent room with his roommate, were friends and both were preparing for MD, police said.