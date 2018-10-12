India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Delhi: Bank robbed, cashier shot dead in Dwarka

By
    New Delhi, Oct 12: A branch of Corporation Bank in Dwarka locality in Delhi was robbed on Friday. Four robbers barged into the bank in Khaira Ganv in Chhawla area in Dwarka and looted it after shooting the cashier dead.

    At least three other persons were injured in the incident, said reports. It is yet to be ascertained as to how much cash the robbers took away.

    Although Dwarka area in Delhi has now developed into a posh township, some pockets within Dwarka are still crime infested. Last month, three men - who committed a series of street crimes like robbery and car thefts in southwest and west Delhi areas in the past one month - were arrested from Dwarka Sector 23 after a brief shootout.

    [Punjab: Gunmen kill 2 in a robbery bid at petrol pump]

    In September, three persons were arrested on Wednesday in a case of murder of two guards during a robbery bid at Punjab National Bank in Noida on September 21.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 17:50 [IST]
