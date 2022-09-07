YouTube
    Delhi 6th monkeypox patient stable

    New Delhi, Sep 07: The condition of a young woman of African origin, who is the sixth reported case of monkeypox in Delhi, is stable, sources said.

    The patient is admitted to the LNJP Hospital in Delhi.

    "A total of six cases of monkeypox have been reported in Delhi so far. The latest is a young woman of African origin. Her condition is stable at present," a source said.

    The six cases comprise three men and three women, news agency PTI reported. "The early five cases have been treated and discharged," a senior doctor said.

    Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.

    UK detects new variant of Monkeypox virusUK detects new variant of Monkeypox virus

    According to a study done recently by the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), all the first five cases had presented with "mild to moderate grade intermittent fever, myalgia (muscle pain) and lesions on the genitals, groins, lower limb, trunk and upper limb".

    Four cases had non-tender firm lymphadenopathy (swelling of lymph nodes). No secondary complications or sexually transmitted infections were recorded in these cases except for Hepatitis B in one case, it had said.

    In Delhi, the first case of monkeypox was reported on July 24. Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal facility to treat patients with this viral infection.

    monkeypox delhi patient stable infection

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 6:51 [IST]
    X