    Delhi: 3 police impersonators held for robbery at gunpoint

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 1: Police here arrested three persons, who had allegedly robbed a man of bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh in cash at gunpoint while posing as police personnel. The incident had taken place in the Timarpur area here on April 10, police said on Wednesday. One of the suspects was wearing a khaki uniform at the time of the incident, police said.

    Representational Image
    "On Tuesday around 8 pm, when police officials were checking vehicles near Shani Mandir, Swaroop Nagar, three bike-borne men were signalled to stop. The bikers tried to escape. However, they were overpowered," Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) said. The suspects were later identified as Sombir (24), Gaurav (18) and Pawan (23).

    "A pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from Sombir,” the DCP said.

    On verification, their motorcycle was also found to be stolen from the Bhalswa dairy area, he added. During investigation, the suspects revealed that they had committed a robbery of Rs 1.5 lakh at gunpoint in the Timarpur area, police said. The victim was coming with the cash from Kucha Ghashi Ram, Chandni Chowk, and was going towards Sector 18, Rohini, through the outer ring road. When he reached at the Wazirabad flyover, two bike-borne men approached him, asking him to stop for police checking, the DCP said.

    "The third suspect, Sombir, was standing on the roadside, wearing a khaki dress like police personnel. The victim stopped the bike after which he was beaten up by them," he said. The suspects started checking his bag and fled from there with it, police said.

