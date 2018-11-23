  • search

Delhi: 28-yr-old man arrested for killing tea vendor

By
    New Delhi, Nov 23: Delhi Police on Friday said that a 28-year-old tailor was arrested for allegedly killing a tea vendor in the national capital's Karol Bagh area.

    On October 26, the body of a 55-year-old man was found lying in a pool of blood, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Amit Sharma said.

    Representational image
    The deceased was identified as Ranjan Biswas, a tea vendor. CCTV footage of the area was analysed and the accused was identified as Bishu Saha, a native of Kolkata, Sharma said.

    Police traced the accused and arrested him from Bidhan Nagar in Kolkata, he said. During interrogation, he said he worked as a tailor and knew Biswas since they lived in the same locality at Karol Bagh, Sharma said.

    Saha revealed that he had grudges against Biswas as he used to interfere in his family matters a lot, the officer added.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    delhi new delhi murder

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 23:44 [IST]
