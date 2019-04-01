  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: 25-year-old held after car runs over minor

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 1: A three-year-old boy died after he allegedly was run over by a car driven by a 25-year-old student in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The incident occurred in Nihal Vihar area on Sunday afternoon when the deceased, Ahil, was going with his grandmother. The student was reversing his car after he noticed that the road has been blocked and allegedly ran over the boy, the police said.

    Ahil was rushed to a hospital in Paschim Vihar where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

    [8 dead, 30 injured after tourist bus rams truck on Yamuna Expressway]

    Ahil's father runs a saloon in Nihal Vihar. The accused was arrested and a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, police said, adding further details are awaited.

    The post-mortem was conducted on Monday and the body has been handed over to the family, the police added.

    PTI

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    accident delhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue