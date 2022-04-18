DDA Special Housing Scheme Draw Result: Check live streaming link

New Delhi, Apr 18: The results for the Delhi Development Authority's Special Housing Scheme 2021 will be held today. The DDA is offering 18,335 across four different categories-economically weaker section (EWS)/ Janta flats, lower-income group (LIG), middle-income group (MIG) and higher income group (HIG) - in the national capital's Dwarka, Narela, Jasola, Rohini and other areas.

These flats are mostly those which remained "unsold in previous housing schemes" and were being sold at "discounted prices".

Of the total 22,179 applications, only 12,400 people have deposited the money. The draw will be based on a random number generation system and will be held in the presence of judges, and senior officers of the DDA.

According to the DDA brochure, the maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in the High Income Group (HIG) category in Jasola. The inventory consists of 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats, and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janta flats category.

