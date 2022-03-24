CUSAT CAT 2022 for UG Programme rescheduled: Details here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: The CUSAT CAT 2022 has been rescheduled. More details are available on the official website.

"Computer Based Test for PG will be held on 14th and 15th May 2022, for UG dates will be announced later( will be rescheduled based on CBSE exam)," the notification said.

The application process for the CUSAT CAT 2022 MBA programme was earlier extended till April 25 and April 30 with fine. Applicant can register online for the CUSAT CAT.

The CUSAT CAT is conducted for subjects that include Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics, Management Consulting, Mobile Phone Application Development and lateral entry to BTech programmes.

The CUSAT CAT 2022 application process includes, registration, filling detailed application form, uploading documents like passport size photographs and signatures, selecting the corse, payment of application fees, selecting the exam city and submitting the application. For CUSAT CAT 2022 applicants can register at cusat.ac.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 16:08 [IST]