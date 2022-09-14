YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    CUET UG Result tomorrow: Websites to check, top 25 colleges to apply, key points

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 13: CUET UG Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test 2022 tomorrow. Once declared students can check their results online by visiting the official website.

    CUET UG Result tomorrow: Websites to check, top 25 colleges to apply, key points

    CUET UG 2022 Results: Date and Time

    • Reportedly, the CUET UG Results 2022 will be out by September 15, 2022. However, the exact time of the result announcement is not available.
    • Candidates are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022 in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022. The cut-off list will be released soon after the results are out.
    • 12 lash students who are awaiting their CUET result 2022 can do so by using their login credentials.
    • The NTA will also publish the CUET entrance test scorecard 2022 along with the result.
    • The CUET 2022 exams were conducted from July 15 to August 30.

    CUET UG 2022 Result to be declared soon: Steps to checkCUET UG 2022 Result to be declared soon: Steps to check

    CUET UG 2022 Results: Websites to Check
    cuet.samarth.ac.in
    ntaresults.nic.in
    nta.ac.in

    CUET UG 2022 Results: Top colleges to apply

    1. Miranda House
    2. Hindu College
    3. Presidency College, Chennai
    4. Loyola College, Chennai
    5. Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi
    6. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
    7. Atma Ram Snatan Dharm College, Delhi
    8. St Xavier's College, Kolkata
    9. Ramakrishna Mission, Howrah
    10. Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
    11. St. Stephens's College
    12. Shri Ram College of Commerce
    13. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College
    14. Hans Raj College, Delhi
    15. Sri Venkateswara College
    16. Lady Irwin College
    17. Madras Christian College
    18. Acharya Narendra Dev College
    19. Ramakrishna Mission Residential College
    20. PSG College of Arts and Science
    21. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
    22. Thiagarajar College
    23. Gargi College
    24. University College, Thiruvananthapuram
    25. Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

    You can check the list of universities that will accept CUET UG scores for admissions here https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/index.php/app/info/universities

    CUET UG 2022 Results: Steps to check

    • Visit the NTA CUET 2022 official website -cuet.samarth.ac.in 2022.
    • On the homepage, click on 'View CUET result 2022' or 'View score card'.
    • Provide CUET application number and other required details.
    • Click on "Submit"
    • Your "CUET 2022 result" along with scores will appear on the screen.
    • Download the CUET UG 2022 result and take a printout for future reference.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 7:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X