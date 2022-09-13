CUET UG 2022 Result to be declared soon: Steps to check

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 13: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 soon. Once declared students can check their results online by visiting the official website.

    CUET UG 2022 Results: Date and Time

    Reportedly, the CUET UG Results 2022 will be out by September 13 or last by September 15, 2022.

    Candidates are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be required in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022.

    12 lash students who are awaiting their CUET result 2022 can do so by using their login credentials.

    The NTA will also publish the CUET entrance test scorecard 2022 along with the result.

    The CUET 2022 exams were conducted from July 15 to August 30.

    CUET UG 2022 Results: Steps to check

    • Visit the NTA CUET 2022 official website -cuet.samarth.ac.in 2022.
    • On the homepage, click on 'View CUET result 2022' or 'View score card'.
    • Provide CUET application number and other required details.
    • Click on "Submit"
    • Your "CUET 2022 result" along with scores will appear on the screen.
    • Download the CUET UG 2022 result and take a printout for future reference.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 6:53 [IST]
