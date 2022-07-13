CUET PG 2022 registration date, correction window extended: Download notice here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 13: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date and correction window for CUET PG 2022 has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

The registration date has been extended to July 18 2022 and the last date to pay the application fee online is now July 19 2022. The correction window will open on July 20 and close on July 22 2022.

Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 22 July, 2022, the official notice said.

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 to be released today: Here’s how to download hall ticket

The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction policy. To download the NTA notice on CUET PG 2022 visit https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20220713115008.pdf.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 14:44 [IST]