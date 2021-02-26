CTET Result 2021 declared: Marks sheet available in Digi Locker

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 26: The CTET Result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. This year 6,54,299 candidates cleared The CTET 2021 exams. 4,14,798 candidates have qualified the paper-1, and 2,29,501 qualified the paper-2.

The board had conducted The CTET 2021 exams on January 31 2021. The exams were conducted in 135 cities across the country.

An official notice read, the mark sheets of candidates who appeared in the CTET examination January 2021 will be available in the Digi locker. The qualifying certificate will be uploaded in the Digi locker and the qualified candidates will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number. The results are available on ctet.nic.in.

How to check CTET result 2021:

Go to ctet.nic.in

Click on the result link

A new page will appear

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout