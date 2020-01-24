CTET notification 2020: Be careful, do not submit application twice

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 24: The CTET notification 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates can apply from January 24 to February 24 2020. The exams would be conducted in two sessions on July 5, 2020.

Candidates should note if they submit their application more than one time online, then it is liable to be cancelled and the candidate could be debarred for future examinations. The board will not send any communication in this regard. You could apply on ctet.nic.in.

Important dates:

Date of application: January 24

Last date: February 24, 2020

Last date to pay fee: February 27, 2020, 3.30 pm

Date of Exam: July 5, 2020

CTET Fee 2020:

General OBC: Rs 1,000 for 1 paper, Rs 1,200 for two papers

SC/ST" Rs 500 for 1 paper, Rs 600 for 2 papers