CTET Answer Key 2019, result date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: The CTET Answer Key 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The answer key would be released between December 23 and 25 2019. The exam it may be recalled was conducted on December 8, 2019.

The process to release the answer key is currently on. Once the answer key is released, candidates can download the same. The CTET results would be declared in January.

"Thereafter the Candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET along with calculation sheet by paying fee of Rs.500/- per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any Nationalized Bank and payable at Delhi," the official notification reads. The answer key once released will be available on ctet.nic.in.