CTET 2019 result declared, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 28: The CTET 2019 result has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on December 8. Paper-I was held between 9.30 am and 12 noon and paper-II from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The admit card it may be recalled was released on November 18 2019. The result once declared will be available on ctet.nic.in.

How to download CTET 2019 result

Go to ctet.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout