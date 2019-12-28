Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
CTET 2019 result declared, how to check
New Delhi
New Delhi, Dec 28: The CTET 2019 result has been declared. The result is available on the official website.
The exam was conducted on December 8. Paper-I was held between 9.30 am and 12 noon and paper-II from 2 pm to 4 pm.
The admit card it may be recalled was released on November 18 2019. The result once declared will be available on ctet.nic.in.
How to download CTET 2019 result
- Go to ctet.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout